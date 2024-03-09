M1 Sheffield: Motorway closed in both directions by police over concern for safety incident
No timeline is currently available for a reopening.
The M1 has been closed in both directions near Sheffield due to a police incident.
On X, formerly Twitter, South Yorkshire Police stated the busy motorway was closed between J33 and J35 due to a concern for safety incident.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes of travel and to avoid the area. There is currently no timeline for reopening.
The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police for more information.