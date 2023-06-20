A crash and lorry fire are causing chaos for motorists on the M1 near Sheffield and Chesterfield, with severe delays reported.

Multiple incidents on different parts of the M1 near Sheffield and Chesterfield are causing severe delays, National Highways have reported.

A lorry is on fire, alongside a "significant" diesel spill, on the M1 near Chesterfield. The southbound side of the motorway, between J29 and J28, is completely closed, with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed firefighters are on scene fighting the blaze.

Motorists have been asked to "please avoid the area" as emergency services work.

National Highways South Yorkshire notified motorists to a collision between J33 and J32 of the M1, near Sheffield. Earlier this afternoon, it was reported two of the four lanes were closed due to the incident.

The AA's online traffic map is still showing "severe" delays on the southbound side starting at J32 and stretching back as far as J34. However, National Highways are reporting the incident is now clear.

The Star is currently seeking more information on the incident from South Yorkshire Police.