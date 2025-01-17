M1 Services: First look inside £40m facility at J33 featuring Starbucks, Burger King, Pret, Waitrose and KFC

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:41 GMT

A £40m service station has opened at the end of Sheffield Parkway for weary motorway travellers and the odd commuter.

Welcome Break Rotherham is on both sides of the M1 at Junction 33 and features big brands including a Starbucks drive-thru, KFC, Burger King, Pret-a-Manger, Waitrose, Chopstix and WHSmith.

Some 230 jobs have been created. Welcome Break says it is its 60th site in the UK.

After being delayed by a week due to snow, the doors finally opened a minute after midnight on Friday, January 17.

After it got light, Star photographer Dean Atkins popped down for a look and this gallery shows the glitzy new facility in all its glory.

The first customers check out Welcome Break Rotherham near Sheffield

1. Welcome Break Rotherham

The first customers check out Welcome Break Rotherham near Sheffield | NW Photo: Dean

Welcome Break has built an iconic building with huge windows between the Parkway and the M1 northbound.

2. Welcome

Welcome Break has built an iconic building with huge windows between the Parkway and the M1 northbound. | NW Photo: Dean

Big brands are arranged in a low key stone-built market town style around the seating area - note the Burger King colours.

3. Low key

Big brands are arranged in a low key stone-built market town style around the seating area - note the Burger King colours. | NW Photo: Dean

Huge windows let in light and give customers an uninterrupted view over the car park

4. Windows

Huge windows let in light and give customers an uninterrupted view over the car park | NW Photo: Dean

