Welcome Break Rotherham is on both sides of the M1 at Junction 33 and features big brands including a Starbucks drive-thru, KFC, Burger King, Pret-a-Manger, Waitrose, Chopstix and WHSmith.
Some 230 jobs have been created. Welcome Break says it is its 60th site in the UK.
After being delayed by a week due to snow, the doors finally opened a minute after midnight on Friday, January 17.
After it got light, Star photographer Dean Atkins popped down for a look and this gallery shows the glitzy new facility in all its glory.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.