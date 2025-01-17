Welcome Break Rotherham is on both sides of the M1 at Junction 33 and features big brands including a Starbucks drive-thru, KFC, Burger King, Pret-a-Manger, Waitrose, Chopstix and WHSmith.

Some 230 jobs have been created. Welcome Break says it is its 60th site in the UK.

After being delayed by a week due to snow, the doors finally opened a minute after midnight on Friday, January 17.

After it got light, Star photographer Dean Atkins popped down for a look and this gallery shows the glitzy new facility in all its glory.

Welcome Break Rotherham The first customers check out Welcome Break Rotherham near Sheffield

Welcome Welcome Break has built an iconic building with huge windows between the Parkway and the M1 northbound.

Big brands are arranged in a low key stone-built market town style around the seating area - note the Burger King colours.