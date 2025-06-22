A crash has caused major disruption on the northbound M1 this afternoon near Barnsley.

The collision has led to the closure of the M1 northbound entry slip road at Junction 36 this afternoon (Sunday, June 22).

The incident is currently active, and two out of three lanes on the slip road are closed while emergency services respond.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.

South Yorkshire Police said:

“Please be aware that the northbound carriageway is completely closed between junctions 36 and 37 following a road traffic collision.

“Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed with only lane 3 open to drivers.

“Officers are at the scene and further updates will be provided in due course.”

Traffic is expected to be affected in the surrounding area, and delays are likely.

Motorists are advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra time for their journeys.