M1 reopens after overturned vehicle cleared from carriageway – but M18 link road still closed

The M1 has been reopened after a serious collision left a car on its roof – but the M18 link road is still closed.

By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:47 pm
Photo: Highways Agency

The M1 was closed between junctions 32 and 33, but has now reopened after the overturned car was cleared from the carriageway.

The southbound M18 to northbound M1 link road remains closed however.

Police and ambulance attended the scene but no information has yet been released as to where exactly the crash took place, the nature of the collision or any casualties.

The Highways Agency earlier advised motorists to consider other routes of possible and a diversion was put in place.

More to follow.