M1 reopens after four vehicle collision near Sheffield

The M1 has reopened after a four vehicle collision closed the southbound carriageway.

By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 26 May, 2019, 18:49

The road reopened around 6pm after being closed for a number of hours between junctions 30 (Barlborough) and 29a (Markham Vale).

The police, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene with firefighters having to cut one casualty out of their vehicle via the car’s roof.

Photo: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue

No word has yet been given on the number or condition of any casualties.