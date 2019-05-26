M1 reopens after four vehicle collision near Sheffield
The M1 has reopened after a four vehicle collision closed the southbound carriageway.
By Dan Hayes
Sunday, 26 May, 2019, 18:49
The road reopened around 6pm after being closed for a number of hours between junctions 30 (Barlborough) and 29a (Markham Vale).
The police, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene with firefighters having to cut one casualty out of their vehicle via the car’s roof.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
Read MoreCasualty cut out of car after serious four vehicle collision on M1 near Sheffield
No word has yet been given on the number or condition of any casualties.