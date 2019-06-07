M1 re-open after crash near Meadowhall which left two men dead
The M1 has now fully re-opened between junctions 34 and 35 after a crash on Friday morning which left two men dead.
The northbound carriageway between Meadowhall and Thorpe Hesley had been closed following the collision between a lorry, a van and a car just north of the Tinsley Viaduct at around 8.15am.
But Highways England confirmed the carriageway had been cleared and motorway re-opened just before 6pm.
Tailbacks of more than three and a half miles resulted from the incident while a six vehicle collision on the A1 combined to create traffic issues across South Yorkshire.
Public transport operator Stagecoach warned passengers of delays of up to one hour on services with early terminations and cancellations possible.
Two men are confirmed to have died in the M1 collision while a 39-year-old man from Hull remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police have requested that the public refrain from ‘posting speculation or potentially distressing content about the collision online.’
Anyone who saw the collision or who has dashcam footage should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 196 of June 7.