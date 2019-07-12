M1 pile-up set to cause chaos in South Yorkshire
A multi-vehicle collision is expected to cause chaos in South Yorkshire this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 07:17
Three lanes of the northbound M1 between Junction 40 for Ossett and Junction 41 for Wakefield are currently blocked.
Traffic is being held at the crash scene, which is quickly backing up.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
Read MoreSouth Yorkshire Police investigate attack on teenage girl captured on video and shared on social media
Emergency services are at the scene.
More to follow.