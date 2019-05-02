Have your say

The M1 in South Yorkshire was partially closed following a collision close to Meadowhall earlier this morning.

Lanes one and two of the northbound M1, between J34 for Meadowhall and J35 for Thorpe Hesley, were closed.

The northbound M1 was partially blocked this morning following a collision

A lorry and car were involved in the collision.

There are no reported injuries.

