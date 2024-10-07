Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Severe’ delays are increasing on the M1 northbound near Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Traffic has reported ‘severe delays’ of 40 minutes on M1 northbound between J27 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth), and Woolley Edge Services. Delays are increasing.

It comes after a road closure for emergency repairs.

There are delays of 40 minutes on the M1 northbound between Barnsley / Dodworth, and Woolley Edge Services | Motorway Cameras

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A detour is in operation via the slip roads, with queuing traffic. There is an average speed of five miles per hour.

National Highways Yorkshire said: “The #M1 is CLOSED northbound within J38 near #Barnsley due to a bridge infrastructure defect. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. There are currently delays of 35 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion.”

For more information, visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/