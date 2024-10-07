M1 northbound: Road closure for emergency repairs causes ‘severe delays’ on motorway near Barnsley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
AA Traffic has reported ‘severe delays’ of 40 minutes on M1 northbound between J27 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth), and Woolley Edge Services. Delays are increasing.
It comes after a road closure for emergency repairs.
A detour is in operation via the slip roads, with queuing traffic. There is an average speed of five miles per hour.
National Highways Yorkshire said: “The #M1 is CLOSED northbound within J38 near #Barnsley due to a bridge infrastructure defect. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. There are currently delays of 35 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion.”
For more information, visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.