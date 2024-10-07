M1 northbound: Road closure for emergency repairs causes ‘severe delays’ on motorway near Barnsley

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 7th Oct 2024, 15:49 GMT
‘Severe’ delays are increasing on the M1 northbound near Barnsley.

AA Traffic has reported ‘severe delays’ of 40 minutes on M1 northbound between J27 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth), and Woolley Edge Services. Delays are increasing.

It comes after a road closure for emergency repairs.

There are delays of 40 minutes on the M1 northbound between Barnsley / Dodworth, and Woolley Edge Services | Motorway Cameras

A detour is in operation via the slip roads, with queuing traffic. There is an average speed of five miles per hour.

National Highways Yorkshire said: “The #M1 is CLOSED northbound within J38 near #Barnsley due to a bridge infrastructure defect. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. There are currently delays of 35 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion.”

For more information, visit https://nationalhighways.co.uk/

