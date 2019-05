The M1 near Sheffield has fully reopened following a serious crash which saw one man taken to hospital.

Highways England said all lanes of the southbound carriageway between junction 34 for Meadowhall and junction 33 for Catcliffe following the crash at around 1pm.

The scene of the crash on the M1. Picture: Highways England

South Yorkshire Police said one man had suffered head injuries and has been taken to hospital.