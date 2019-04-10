M1 near Sheffield expected to remain closed after serious lorry crash 

Have your say

Part of the M1 near Sheffield is expected to remain closed for some time following a serious lorry crash this morning.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and other emergency services were called to the scene southbound between J35 at Thorpe Hesley and junction 34 at Tinsley at about 7am.

There are reports that a person was being resuscitated following a pile up.

Police said the incident involved one vehicle, a lorry.

The air ambulance has now left the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: John

It is causing nearly two miles worth of tailbacks.

Highways England said the trapped traffic is now being released but the stretch of road is expected to remain closed after that.