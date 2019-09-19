M1 near Meadowhall now moving freely after earlier van break down
A broken down van has now been removed from the M1 near Meadowhall and traffic is moving freely again.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 17:07 pm
Updated
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 17:09 pm
The stricken vehicle was causing delays and forced a lane closure on the southbound entry slip road at junction 34 earlier this afternoon.
But Highways England tweeted at about 5pm that it has been removed and all lanes are now open.