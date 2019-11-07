Flooding on M1 - Credit: @SYPOperations

Officers have warned that there is heavy flooding due to ‘adverse weather conditions’ with the junction closed in both directions.

The junction is now closed to ‘alleviate pressure’ and motorists have been advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.

Motorists are facing gridlock conditions in the area as fans make their way home from Meadowhall Christmas Live.

The event was cancelled at the last minute due to the flooding and the ‘subsequent impact on the public transport’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans who had bought tickets have been told that Meadowhall will be in touch regarding their refund policy ‘as soon as possible’.

A spokesperson from Meadowhall, said: “Due to the adverse weather and the subsequent impact this has had on the regional public transport infrastructure, it is with regret that the decision has been made to cancel this evening’s Meadowhall Christmas Live concert.

“We appreciate this news will be very disappointing to the many ticket holders who remained keen to attend despite the rain, but we feel we have a duty to recognise the issues people may face in trying to return home.

“The safety of our visitors, retailers and staff is of paramount importance to us and as a precaution our flood defences have been deployed and we are giving retailers the option to close early should they wish to do so.