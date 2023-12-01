M1 J30 Sheffield: More traffic chaos as traffic stopped after multi-vehicle crash on motorway
More traffic chaos as vehicles stopped on M1 between J30 and J29 southbound after multivehicle crash
Roads around Sheffield are facing more chaos, after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 brought traffic to a standstill.
The incident happened shortly before 5pm this evening, on the southbound.
National Highways said in a statement: "Traffic is currently stopped on the #M1 southbound between J30 #Worksop and J29A #Chesterfield due to a multi vehicle collision.
"National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. four miles of congestion."
Sheffield has seen major disruption today, with the Parkway having been closed for most of the afternoon as a result of a crash, with traffic gridlocked.
There has also been a crash on Granville Road.