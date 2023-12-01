News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

M1 J30 Sheffield: More traffic chaos as traffic stopped after multi-vehicle crash on motorway

More traffic chaos as vehicles stopped on M1 between J30 and J29 southbound after multivehicle crash

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:14 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Roads around Sheffield are facing more chaos, after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 brought traffic to a standstill.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm this evening, on the southbound.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways said in a statement: "Traffic is currently stopped on the #M1 southbound between J30 #Worksop and J29A #Chesterfield due to a multi vehicle collision.

"National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. four miles of congestion."

Sheffield has seen major disruption today, with the Parkway having been closed for most of the afternoon as a result of a crash, with traffic gridlocked.

There has also been a crash on Granville Road.

Related topics:National HighwaysTrafficSheffield