M1 J29: Major delays after lorry crashes on M1 south at Chesterfield, delays to Sheffield
Highways bosses say there are delays of 50 minutes after a collision this morning, near junction 29 of the M1.
Tailbacks had extended to Sheffield according to the AA.
Junction 29 is one of the junctions commonly used by Sheffield motorists heading south.
National Highways said earlier this morning: “The #M1 south between J29a (Duckmanton) and J29 (Heath) has two lanes (of four) closed due to a collision involving a HGV.
“Recovery is on scene. There are delays of 50 minutes with five miles of congestion on approach to the closures.”
The AA described congestion to Woodall Services.
Update: National Highways now say the lorry has been cleared but added 50 minute delays remained and would take time to clear.
