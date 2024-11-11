Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash involving a lorry has caused traffic chaos near Sheffield this morning.

Highways bosses say there are delays of 50 minutes after a collision this morning, near junction 29 of the M1.

Tailbacks had extended to Sheffield according to the AA.

Traffic jams on the M1 near junction 29 this morning | National Highways

Junction 29 is one of the junctions commonly used by Sheffield motorists heading south.

National Highways said earlier this morning: “The #M1 south between J29a (Duckmanton) and J29 (Heath) has two lanes (of four) closed due to a collision involving a HGV.

“Recovery is on scene. There are delays of 50 minutes with five miles of congestion on approach to the closures.”

The AA described congestion to Woodall Services.

Update: National Highways now say the lorry has been cleared but added 50 minute delays remained and would take time to clear.