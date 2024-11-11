M1 J29: Major delays after lorry crashes on M1 south at Chesterfield, delays to Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 11:16 BST
A crash involving a lorry has caused traffic chaos near Sheffield this morning.

Highways bosses say there are delays of 50 minutes after a collision this morning, near junction 29 of the M1.

Tailbacks had extended to Sheffield according to the AA.

Traffic jams on the M1 near junction 29 this morningTraffic jams on the M1 near junction 29 this morning
Traffic jams on the M1 near junction 29 this morning | National Highways

Junction 29 is one of the junctions commonly used by Sheffield motorists heading south.

National Highways said earlier this morning: “The #M1 south between J29a (Duckmanton) and J29 (Heath) has two lanes (of four) closed due to a collision involving a HGV.

“Recovery is on scene. There are delays of 50 minutes with five miles of congestion on approach to the closures.”

The AA described congestion to Woodall Services.

Update: National Highways now say the lorry has been cleared but added 50 minute delays remained and would take time to clear.

