M1 J29: Blaze causes major tailbacks on M1 motorway near Sheffield and Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways said this morning that three of the four lanes were closed northbound near junction 29.
Junction 29 is used by many Sheffield motorists heading South, or arriving from the south. National Highways cameras still show queues of traffic.
National Highways said at 7am: "Three lanes (of four) are closed on the M1 northbound between J29 Chesterfield and J29a Markham Vale due to an HGV fire."
At the time there were five miles of congestion.
By 7.30am two lanes remained closed, with, six miles of congestion which was adding about an hour on to normal journey times.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.