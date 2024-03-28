Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fire on the M1 has caused major traffic jams near Sheffield.

National Highways said this morning that three of the four lanes were closed northbound near junction 29.

Junction 29 is used by many Sheffield motorists heading South, or arriving from the south. National Highways cameras still show queues of traffic.

National Highways said at 7am: "Three lanes (of four) are closed on the M1 northbound between J29 Chesterfield and J29a Markham Vale due to an HGV fire."

At the time there were five miles of congestion.