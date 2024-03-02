News you can trust since 1887
M1 flooding Barnsley: Water closes lane on motorway near junction 37, South Yorkshire

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT
Flooding has led to the closure of a lane on the M1 motorway in South Yorkshire this afternoon.

Officials say one of the lanes on the M1 northbound has been closed because of flooding.

The AA has reported the incident, and says traffic is coping well with the situation at present.

The closed lane is between junction 37, the A628 at Whinby Road at Dodworth, Barnsley, close to junction 38, the A637 at Huddersfield Road, near Woolley, Huddersfield.

