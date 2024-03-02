Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flooding has led to the closure of a lane on the M1 motorway in South Yorkshire this afternoon.

Officials say one of the lanes on the M1 northbound has been closed because of flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA has reported the incident, and says traffic is coping well with the situation at present.