M1 fire Sheffield: Traffic tailbacks on M1 near Sheffield after blaze between junction 34 and 35 southbound
Firefighters were sent the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon after a vehicle went up in flames on the carriageway.
Highways bosses say traffic jams remain following the incident, which they announced at around 4pm, and with four mile tailbacks created by the incident. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out.
At one stage, the whole of the southbound M1 was stopped between junctions 35 and junctions 34 while emergency services dealt with the blaze
But in the last few minutes then have updated the situation, stating: "Lanes 2,3 and 4 are now OPEN on the M1 southbound between J35 and J34 near Sheffield. Lane 1 remains CLOSED for recovery and clear up works following a vehicle fire.
"There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 5 miles of congestion."