News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Wednesday’s XI for Leeds United sees interesting formation return
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
United boss responds to Baldock transfer talk after AEK Athens links
United close to McAtee breakthrough amid Everton deadline race

M1 fire Sheffield: Traffic jams on motorway after blaze between junction 34 and 35 southbound

M1 fire Sheffield: Traffic tailbacks on M1 near Sheffield after blaze between junction 34 and 35 southbound

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST

Firefighters were sent the M1 near Sheffield this afternoon after a vehicle went up in flames on the carriageway.

Highways bosses say traffic jams remain following the incident, which they announced at around 4pm, and with four mile tailbacks created by the incident. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At one stage, the whole of the southbound M1 was stopped between junctions 35 and junctions 34 while emergency services dealt with the blaze

Most Popular

At 4pm, National Highways were reporting delays of around 30 minutes and 4 miles of tailbacks.

But in the last few minutes then have updated the situation, stating: "Lanes 2,3 and 4 are now OPEN on the M1 southbound between J35 and J34 near Sheffield. Lane 1 remains CLOSED for recovery and clear up works following a vehicle fire.

"There are currently delays of 40 mins and approx. 5 miles of congestion."

Related topics:FireSheffieldEmergency servicesNational Highways