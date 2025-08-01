M1 fire Sheffield Rotherham: Pictures show firecrew on scene as motorway blaze disrupts M1
Emergency services said lanes were closed while they dealt with the incident, while the AA described traffic delays, after the blaze broke out on a stretch of the motorway between Sheffield and Rotherham.
Pictures from the Highways Agency show firefighters at the scene of the incident.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service told The Star at 2pm: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a vehicle fire on the M1 motorway northbound between junctions 30 and 31, near Woodall Services.
“Two fire crews were mobilised to the fire from Staveley and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Aston Park station, following a 999 call to control operators at 11.49am today.
“Lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) are currently closed travelling northbound to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
“Anyone who can see or smell smoke should keep their windows closed.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were leading on the incident incident, although a South Yorkshire crew from Aston fire station attended as an over the border incident.
Traffic England described 50 minute delays earlier.
Just before 1pm, the AA was reporting: “Two lanes closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on M1 Northbound from J30 A616 (Worksop / Sheffield South) to J31 A57 Worksop Road (Sheffield / Worksop).”
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more details.
