M1 29A Derbyshire: Traffic chaos after three lorries crash near Sheffield
Drivers are facing traffic chaos on the M1 near Sheffield today after a crash involving three lorries
National Highways has warned of delays over three quarters of an an hour and seven mile tailbacks after the incident near the South Yorkshire-Derbyshire border.
They said in a statement: “There is reduced capacity on the M1 northbound within J29a Duckmanton due to a three vehicle collision.
“Delays of 45 minutes and approximately seven miles of congestion on approach.”
Derbyshire Police said they had reports of a collision involving three HGVs on the M1 northbound at around 12.20pm. They said no one had been injured in the crash.
