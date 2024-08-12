Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are facing traffic chaos on the M1 near Sheffield today after a crash involving three lorries

National Highways has warned of delays over three quarters of an an hour and seven mile tailbacks after the incident near the South Yorkshire-Derbyshire border.

They said in a statement: “There is reduced capacity on the M1 northbound within J29a Duckmanton due to a three vehicle collision.

“Delays of 45 minutes and approximately seven miles of congestion on approach.”

Derbyshire Police said they had reports of a collision involving three HGVs on the M1 northbound at around 12.20pm. They said no one had been injured in the crash.