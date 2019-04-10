M1 crash: Wreckage of truck recovered following fatal accident near Sheffield

The wreckage of a truck which crashed on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning is currently being removed from the scene.

The Star understands the driver of the vehicle has sadly died and the southbound stretch of the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 35 has been closed for a number of hours.

The scene at 12.30pm today

At 12.30pm today this image from an M1 traffic camera showed a recovery vehicle attending to the overturned lorry.

