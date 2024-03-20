M1 crash: Traffic stopped after crash on busy motorway near Sheffield and Chesterfield at junction 30

Traffic had to be stopped after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Mar 2024, 10:06 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
A crash on the M1 near Sheffield has caused traffic jams this morning.

National Highways said at 9.38am that traffic had temporarily stopped on the northbound carriageway within junction 30 near Barlborough, due to a collision.

Now they have issued a notice saying they have finally been able to release the traffic again.

One lane remains closed while recovery is being organised.

"Delays of at least 20 minutes remain in the area," added National Highways in a statement.

