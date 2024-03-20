M1 crash: Traffic stopped after crash on busy motorway near Sheffield and Chesterfield at junction 30
Traffic had to be stopped after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways said at 9.38am that traffic had temporarily stopped on the northbound carriageway within junction 30 near Barlborough, due to a collision.
Now they have issued a notice saying they have finally been able to release the traffic again.
One lane remains closed while recovery is being organised.
"Delays of at least 20 minutes remain in the area," added National Highways in a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.