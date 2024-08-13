M1 crash Sheffield Rotherham: Emergency services on scene after motorway crash causes traffic chaos
National Highways say South Yorkshire Police are on the scene this evening after the crash, which was reported by the organisation just before 6pm.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of the incident, which is on the M1 northbound between J30, Sheffield, and J31, Worksop.
National Highways has described ‘severe’ congestion between junctions 29 and 31 and say there are delays of around an hour.
The said in a statement: “Two lanes (of four) closed due to a collision involving a car and lorry.
“SYPOperations (South Yorkshire Police) and one of our patrols are on scene.”
At that point they described six mile tailbacks
