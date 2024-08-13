M1 crash Sheffield Rotherham: Emergency services on scene after motorway crash causes traffic chaos

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 18:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are on the scene after a crash on the M1 this evening involving a car and a lorry.

National Highways say South Yorkshire Police are on the scene this evening after the crash, which was reported by the organisation just before 6pm.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of the incident, which is on the M1 northbound between J30, Sheffield, and J31, Worksop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways has described ‘severe’ congestion between junctions 29 and 31 and say there are delays of around an hour.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

The said in a statement: “Two lanes (of four) closed due to a collision involving a car and lorry.

“SYPOperations (South Yorkshire Police) and one of our patrols are on scene.”

At that point they described six mile tailbacks

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.