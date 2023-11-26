Breaking
M1 crash: Accident near Sheffield and Rotherham closes motorway in BOTH DIRECTIONS
The M1 has been closed through South Yorkshire after a significant crash, reports have stated.
Motorway cameras have caught traffic at a standstill near Sheffield and Rotherham after the accident between J34 and J33.
The M1 was initially closed in both directions as a result, but the southbound side has since been reopened. The motorway cameras site suggests normal traffic conditions are not expected before 4.30pm.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.