M1 crash Sheffield: Crash reported on M1 near Meadowhall

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 09:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A lane has been closed after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

The incident has happened on the M1 northbound, with the lane closed between junction 34 near Meadowhall and junction 35.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA Roadwatch said the incident was first reported at 8.15am this morning.

They said: “One lane closed due to crash on M1 Northbound from J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall) to J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown). “

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Sheffield and the surrounding areas.

Related topics:MotorwaysMeadowhallRotherhamSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice