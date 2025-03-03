M1 crash Sheffield: Crash reported on M1 near Meadowhall
A lane has been closed after a crash on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.
The incident has happened on the M1 northbound, with the lane closed between junction 34 near Meadowhall and junction 35.
AA Roadwatch said the incident was first reported at 8.15am this morning.
They said: “One lane closed due to crash on M1 Northbound from J34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall) to J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown). “
