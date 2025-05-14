Emergency services have described the crash which closed the M1 this afternoon, with police and paramedics called to the scene

National Highways earlier said a car had overturned between junctions 35A and junction 36, with all three lanes of the northbound carriageway closed because of the incident, before later being re-opened.

South Yorkshire Police have now given details of what happened in the crash.

Emergency services are on the scene after a crash closed the M1 between J35 and 36 northbound near Sheffield and Barnsley. Photo: Highways England /trafficcameras.uk/ | Highways England /trafficcameras.uk/

They told The Star: “At 12.41pm today (Wednesday 14 May), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M1 between junction 35a and junction 36 northbound.

“It is reported that a green Volvo XC90 was towing a trailer when the trailer overturned. No injuries were reported.

“The M1 northbound was closed from junction 35a to junction 36 and has since reopened.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

They told The Star: “We received a call from police colleagues at 12.44pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a road traffic collision on the M1 between junctions 35a and 36 (northbound).

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was checked over, but did not need conveying to hospital. “

National Highways had said earlier: “The M1 northbound between J35A (Chapeltown) and J36 (Barnsley) is now closed due to an overturned vehicle. “

They said police were working at the scene.

There were traffic jams reported, with the delays as described as 40 minutes at one stage.

The AA said: “All lanes stopped and severe delays due to rolled over vehicle on M1 Northbound from J35A A616 (Stocksbridge) to J36 A61 (Barnsley South / Hoyland). Congestion to J34 (Meadowhall)