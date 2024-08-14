M1 crash junction 30: Police issue statement on crash which brought rush hour chaos to motorway near Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 15:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued a statement on a crash which started hours of chaos on the M1 last night near Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the incident between junctions 30 and 31 northbound last night, Tuesday, August 13, after a crash which caused major tailbacks during rush hour.

More misery was caused for drivers shortly afterwards, as a car caught fire near junction 30, leading to the northbound carriageway being closed altogether for a period of time while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, police released a statement on the rush hour crash which had initially started the traffic jams.

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

They said: “At 5.17pm on Tuesday 13 August, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision between junction 30 and junction 31 on the M1 north.

“A blue Ford Kuga and white lorry were involved in a collision, fortunately no injuries were reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two lanes were closed at the location of the collision and were reopened at around 6.28pm on Tuesday.”

National Highways said the later incident, involving a vehicle on fire, finally cleared at 8.19pm.

Related topics:National HighwaysSouth Yorkshire PoliceFireDriversSheffieldTrafficPoliceSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.