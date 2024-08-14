M1 crash junction 30: Police issue statement on crash which brought rush hour chaos to motorway near Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police were sent to the incident between junctions 30 and 31 northbound last night, Tuesday, August 13, after a crash which caused major tailbacks during rush hour.
More misery was caused for drivers shortly afterwards, as a car caught fire near junction 30, leading to the northbound carriageway being closed altogether for a period of time while firefighters dealt with the blaze.
Today, police released a statement on the rush hour crash which had initially started the traffic jams.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
They said: “At 5.17pm on Tuesday 13 August, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision between junction 30 and junction 31 on the M1 north.
“A blue Ford Kuga and white lorry were involved in a collision, fortunately no injuries were reported.
“Two lanes were closed at the location of the collision and were reopened at around 6.28pm on Tuesday.”
National Highways said the later incident, involving a vehicle on fire, finally cleared at 8.19pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.