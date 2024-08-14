Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a statement on a crash which started hours of chaos on the M1 last night near Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police were sent to the incident between junctions 30 and 31 northbound last night, Tuesday, August 13, after a crash which caused major tailbacks during rush hour.

More misery was caused for drivers shortly afterwards, as a car caught fire near junction 30, leading to the northbound carriageway being closed altogether for a period of time while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

Today, police released a statement on the rush hour crash which had initially started the traffic jams.

They said: “At 5.17pm on Tuesday 13 August, we responded to reports of a road traffic collision between junction 30 and junction 31 on the M1 north.

“A blue Ford Kuga and white lorry were involved in a collision, fortunately no injuries were reported.

“Two lanes were closed at the location of the collision and were reopened at around 6.28pm on Tuesday.”

National Highways said the later incident, involving a vehicle on fire, finally cleared at 8.19pm.