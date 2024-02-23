M1 crash: Major delays after crash on M1 between J32 and J33 near Sheffield
Police describe major delays after crash on M1 near Sheffield
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A crash and road repairs have caused major disruption on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.
South Yorkshire Police and National Highways are have both warned motorists of delays as a result of the combination of circumstances.
South Yorkshire Police said: "There are currently only two lanes open on the M1 between junctions 32 and 33 due to a road traffic collision and road repairs.
"If you are travelling this way, please make sure you plan ahead for your journey or if possible, take an alternative route.