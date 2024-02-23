News you can trust since 1887
M1 crash: Major delays after crash on M1 between J32 and J33 near Sheffield

Police describe major delays after crash on M1 near Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 09:18 GMT
A crash and road repairs have caused major disruption on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

South Yorkshire Police and National Highways are have both warned motorists of delays as a result of the combination of circumstances.

South Yorkshire Police said: "There are currently only two lanes open on the M1 between junctions 32 and 33 due to a road traffic collision and road repairs.

"If you are travelling this way, please make sure you plan ahead for your journey or if possible, take an alternative route.

National Highways earlier described delays of up to 40 minutes on the M1 northbound between junctions J32 and J33. They said they were caused by an earlier accident.

