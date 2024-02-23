Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crash and road repairs have caused major disruption on the M1 near Sheffield this morning.

South Yorkshire Police and National Highways are have both warned motorists of delays as a result of the combination of circumstances.

South Yorkshire Police said: "There are currently only two lanes open on the M1 between junctions 32 and 33 due to a road traffic collision and road repairs.

"If you are travelling this way, please make sure you plan ahead for your journey or if possible, take an alternative route.