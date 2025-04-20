Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have explained why they had to close the M1 in South Yorkshire on Saturday morning.

National Highways announced that the road had been closed in both directions just after 8am on Saturday morning, due to a police incident between Barnsley and Huddersfield, between junctions 37 and 38.

Road users in the closures were being turned around to return to the preceding junction, with no official diversions given.

Around 45 minutes later, the re-opening of the road was announced.

Police have now confirmed that the road was closed because of concerns for the safety of a person.

They told the Star: “The road was closed due to a concern for safety.”