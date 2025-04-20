M1 closure: Police reveal why they had to close the M1 near Barnsley with no warning on Saturday morning

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 07:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services have explained why they had to close the M1 in South Yorkshire on Saturday morning.

National Highways announced that the road had been closed in both directions just after 8am on Saturday morning, due to a police incident between Barnsley and Huddersfield, between junctions 37 and 38.

Road users in the closures were being turned around to return to the preceding junction, with no official diversions given.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around 45 minutes later, the re-opening of the road was announced.

Police have now confirmed that the road was closed because of concerns for the safety of a person.

They told the Star: “The road was closed due to a concern for safety.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:BarnsleyPoliceNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice