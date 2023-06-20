Tibshelf services will also be closed during the repair works after a diesel spill on the M1 near Chesterfield.

The M1 southbound near Chesterfield will remain closed through the night for around 1,500 square metres of repairs needed after a diesel spill this afternoon.

The section of motorway between J29 and J28 has been closed since before 4pm after a lorry fire near the Heath exit of the motorway. The same incident involved what National Highways called a "significant" diesel spill, which has caused damage to the road and now requires urgent resurfacing.

Earlier today, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they had firefighters on the scene working to extinguish the blazing lorry.