M1 Chesterfield: Motorway remaining closed overnight for over 1,500 square metres of repairs after lorry fire

Tibshelf services will also be closed during the repair works after a diesel spill on the M1 near Chesterfield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 20th Jun 2023, 18:51 BST

The M1 southbound near Chesterfield will remain closed through the night for around 1,500 square metres of repairs needed after a diesel spill this afternoon.

The section of motorway between J29 and J28 has been closed since before 4pm after a lorry fire near the Heath exit of the motorway. The same incident involved what National Highways called a "significant" diesel spill, which has caused damage to the road and now requires urgent resurfacing.

Earlier today, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they had firefighters on the scene working to extinguish the blazing lorry.

Delays for motorists caught up behind the incident have topped two hours, with queues reaching as far back as J30.

