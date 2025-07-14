M1 Barnsley: Tragedy as man dies in incident that closed South Yorkshire motorway for hours
Officers from South Yorkshire Police were alerted to the incident at 9.19pm and sadly found that a man had died.
The motorway in South Yorkshire was shut in both directions for a number of hours yesterday evening (July 13).
It has since reopened.
A spokesperson for SYP said: “Sadly, a man died at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”
Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.
Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org
