M1 Barnsley: Tragedy as man dies in incident that closed South Yorkshire motorway for hours

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 10:33 BST
A man died at the scene of a non-suspicious incident on the M1 in the Barnsley area last night (July 13).

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were alerted to the incident at 9.19pm and sadly found that a man had died.

The motorway in South Yorkshire was shut in both directions for a number of hours yesterday evening (July 13).

It has since reopened.

A spokesperson for SYP said: “Sadly, a man died at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org

