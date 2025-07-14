A man died at the scene of a non-suspicious incident on the M1 in the Barnsley area last night (July 13).

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were alerted to the incident at 9.19pm and sadly found that a man had died.

The motorway in South Yorkshire was shut in both directions for a number of hours yesterday evening (July 13).

It has since reopened.

A spokesperson for SYP said: “Sadly, a man died at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

