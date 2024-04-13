Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One lane of the M1 was closed northbound for a period this morning due to an accident, leading to delays for drivers.

Police were called at 11.23am today (April 13) to reports of a single vehicle collision.

It occurred on the stretch of the motorway between J36 (Barnsley South/Hoyland) and J37 (Barnsley/Dodworth).

An NHS blood donation van can be seen at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.

All lanes are now open.