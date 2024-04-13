M1 Barnsley: Drone footage shows aftermath of crash causing delays in South Yorkshire
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
One lane of the M1 was closed northbound for a period this morning due to an accident, leading to delays for drivers.
Police were called at 11.23am today (April 13) to reports of a single vehicle collision.
It occurred on the stretch of the motorway between J36 (Barnsley South/Hoyland) and J37 (Barnsley/Dodworth).
An NHS blood donation van can be seen at the scene, but no injuries have been reported.
All lanes are now open.
The vehicle is shown being recovered in the video, provided by Eye in the Sky.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.