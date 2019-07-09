Lorry crash causing major problems on Tinsley Viaduct
A lorry has crashed on the Tinsley Viaduct this afternoon causing major tailbacks.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 15:29
Two fire crews from Rivelin and Rotherham were dispatched to the scene at 12.50pm.
An eyewitness said an ambulance is also at the scene and the incident is causing traffic delays.
Highways England said their officers are dealing with a crash.
The organisation added lanes one and two of the M1 on the viaduct are closed, lane three is open and runnnig past the scene.
The top deck is unaffected.
A fire brigade spokesperson said one lorry was involved in a collision but there were no further details available at the moment.
More to follow.