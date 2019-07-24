Long delays and traffic headaches across Sheffield as roads close for Invictus UK Trials
Motorists are facing traffic headaches this morning with roads closed for the Invictus UK trials.
The trials, the first ever national games for the British wounded, injured and sick veterans and personell, kicked off on Monday.
The Big Gig at the FlyDSA Arena with performances from Alfie Boe, JP Cooper and Heather Small was followed by the Wheelchair Rugby Finals last night.
Competitors will take take part in the Cycling Time Trial Finals across the city centre today from 9am and 3pm and a number of roads have already been closed.
There will be a jam-packed timetable of sporting events and a cultural programme taking place from Monday up until Friday, July 26.
It will be the first ever national games for British wounded, injured and sick verterans and personell with more than 470 competitors taking part in up to nine sports.
Road closures
Arundel Gate lane closure In-bound carriage way towards High Street from Furnival Gate roundabout – 4am to 10.30pm
Tudor Square (competitor parking) – 4am to 10pm
Pinstone Street / Charles Street / Union Street – 4am to 11pm
Furnival Gate out-bound carriageway towards Furnival Gate roundabout from Rockingham Street – 4am to 11pm
Norfolk Street, Surrey Street – 4am to 11pm
Leopold Street from Church Street to Surrey Street in-bound only (access to taxis only) – 4am to 11pm
Traffic problems
The road closures have already led to traffic problems across Sheffield this morning with motorists complaining of rush-hour delays.
Motorists on Sheffield Parkway said there was standstill traffic at points as residents battled the road closures.
Further problems are expected throughout the day and at rush-hour tonight when the Sheffield Grand Prix takes place.
The Grand Prix will once again play host to the HSBC UK National Circuit Championships, a high-tempo evening of criterium racing taking place tonight.
Riders will travel anticlockwise around the course and on leaving the start will travel down Pinstone Street, left onto Furnival Gate down to the roundabout and sweep left on Arundle Gate past Sheffield Hallam University.
Riders will then turn left at the Crucible Theatre and make their way up Norfolk Street.
From there, riders will ride on the cobbled section turning right onto Surrey Street before completing one full lap of 1.4kms. The finish area will be on Pinstone Street.
Vehicle access
There will be limited access to Charles Street and the access side of Novotel at set times during the day:
4am to 8.30am
9.45am to 10.15am
12.30pm to 1pm
3pm to 4.45pm
5.35pm to 5.45pm
6.50 to 6.55pm
7.55pm to 8pm