LISTED: Every bus service change in Sheffield and South Yorkshireas dozens of alterations come into force this weekend

This is a list of every change, as stated by Travel South Yorkshire.

Changes on these services came into effect today (August 31):

5 SCT/Powells (Sheffield - Grimesthorpe - Firth Park)

Change of operator to Powells following award of tender.

10, 10a SCT/Powells (Manor Top - Gleadless Valley - Hallamshire Hospital - Manor Top (circles)

Change of operator (Powells) following award of new tender.The route will be changed at Manor to run on Queen Mary Road, Prince of Wales Road and Fairleigh to serve the new housing development. There will also be minor changes to the timetable.

32 SCT/TM Travel/First (Sheffield – Fox Hill - Northern General Hospital - Firth Park)

Change of operator (First) following award of tender with route and timetable changes.Service 32 will run from Sheffield Interchange via Flat Street instead of Arundel Gate and the route will change between Southey Green, Fox Hill and Firth Park.

Buses will run on Halifax Road, Wilcox Road, Fox Hill Road, Cowper Avenue and will no longer serve Kilner Way. From Parson Cross the route is as now to Lindsey Avenue, then Elm Lane, Barnsley Road, Northern General Hospital (clocktower), Hucklow Road, Firth Park. The service is then extended to Meadowhall via Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen Lane, Jenkin Road and Meadowhall Road, partially replacing service 35 which will no longer run (see below). Buses will no longer run on Raisenhall Road or Herries Road.

These are the services set to change from September 1:

1 Stagecoach (Barnsley - Staincross)

Monday to Saturday daytime frequency reduced to every 15 minutes (previously every 10 minutes Monday to Friday and every 12 minutes Saturday). Between Barnsley and New Lodge the service is coordinated with service 11 providing a bus up to every 7-8 minutes.

1a First (High Green - Chapeltown – Sheffield – Herdings)

Service 1a will be withdrawn and partially replaced by new service 11 which will run between Chapeltown and Herdings with the frequency reduced from 12 to 15 minutes (see service 11 below) and service 11a which will run between Northern General Hospital and Herdings, also every 15 minutes (see service 11a below).

High Green will continue to be served by service 1 (run by Stagecoach).

3, 3a First (Nether Edge - Sheffield - Meadowhall)

Services 3 and 3a between Sheffield and Meadowhall will be withdrawn and replaced by services 95 and 95a (see below), which will be extended to run through from Walkley.

Services 3 and 3a between Sheffield and Nether Edge will be replaced by service 56 (see below), which will be extended to run through from Wybourn with the frequency reduced from every 10 to every 15 minutes.

The fare between Sheffield and Nether Edge will be reduced from £3 to £2

4 Powells Bus (Rotherham - Ravenfield Common)

4/4a Will no longer operate Sheffield – Bents Green - Ringinglow (Few)

This service will no longer run following expiry of the current contract due to service 218 running between the City centre and Psalter Lane negating any need for service 4/4a under current Tender Criteria.Alternative service for Ringinglow provided by changes to service 181 (see below)

6 TM Travel (Sheffield - Millhouses)

TM Travel will continue to operate service 6 between Sheffield city centre (serving Sheffield Interchange), Hallamshire Hospital and Millhouses.

Customers wishing to travel to Darnall or Manor Top will need to change buses.

6, 6a First (Sheffield - Darnall Littledale (6) - Manor Top (6a))

Change of operator following renewal of tender.Service 6 and 6a towards Darnall will be operated by First between City centre and Littledale (6) or Manor Top (6a).

Buses will start from Sheffield Interchange and run via Flat Street.

Customers wishing to travel to the Hallamshire Hospital and Millhouses will need to change buses.

8,8a (Doncaster - Hatfield Woodhouse - Moorends)

Services 8 and 8a will no longer run and will be replaced by new service 87b (see below), which will be run under contract to SYPTE.01/09/2019

11 Stagecoach (Barnsley - Athersley North)

Monday to Saturday daytime frequency reduced to every 15 minutes (previously every 10 minutes Monday to Friday and every 12 minutes Saturday). Between Barnsley and New Lodge the service is coordinated with service 1 providing a bus to every 7-8 minutes.

11 First (Herdings - Sheffield - Chapeltown)

New service 11 will run between Chapeltown and Herdings, partially replacing service 1a, every 15 minutes.

11a First (Herdings - Sheffield - Chapeltown)

New service 11a will run between Northern General Hospital and Herdings, partially replacing service 1a and 56, every 15 minutes.

14 First (Cantley - Doncaster - Edlington)

Changes to the times of buses which serve The McAuley School.

15 First (Wheatley - Doncaster - Edlington)

Changes to the times with buses at school times renumbered 215 and extended to service Wilsic Hall School.

18 First (Sheffield - Graves Park - Meadowhall)

Service 18 will be extended to run beyond Meadowhall to Hillsborough, replacing service 38.

Between Meadowhall and Hillsborough buses will run along Brightside Lane instead of Attercliffe Common.

18a First (Sheffield - Graves Park - Meadowhall)Service 18a will be extended to run beyond Meadowhall to Hillsborough via Firth Park, Longley and Shirecliffe.

19 First (Doncaster - Balby)

Late evening journeys will no longer run and are partially replaced by Stagecoach service 22 running via Weston Road when service 19 does not operate (see below).

19 (Sheffield - Norton Lees - Chancet Wood)

This service will no longer run but is partially replaced by new service 76a (see below).Links from Norton Lees to Woodseats are available directly by service 18 or connecting services on Chesterfield Road.

22 Stagecoach (Doncaster - Worksop)

Late evening journeys will run via Weston Road partially replacing service 19.

22X Stagecoach (Rotherham - Manvers - Wath - Barnsley)

There will be changes to the timetable to improve punctuality and frequency will be reduced from 15 to 20 minutes on Saturdays.

24 First (Woodhouse - Sheffield - Woodseats - Bradway)Buses will run every 12 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

25 Stagecoach/First (Bradway - Sheffield - Woodhouse)

Change of operator on some journeys following award of tender for evening journeys. There will be some minor changes to the timetable.

25a South Pennine CT (Holmfirth - Penistone)

New service Monday to Friday, one journey complimenting South Pennine CT service 25

27 Stagecoach (Barnsley - Grimethorpe - Wombwell)

Changes to the times; during the daytime buses will run every 30 minutes.

27a (Stagecoach Barnsley - Grimethorpe)

This service will no longer run and will be replaced by service 27b (see below).

27b Stagecoach (Barnsley - Grimethorpe)

Changes to the times; during the daytime buses will run every hour.

28 Stagecoach (Barnsley - Grimethorpe - Pontefract)

Changes to the times; during the daytime buses will run every hour.

31, 31b (Sheffield - Lower Walkley - Loxley)

These services will no longer run. Between Hillsborough and Loxley service 31b will be replaced by service 52a (see below), which will be extended to run through to Loxley.

Between Sheffield, Upperthorpe and Hillsborough services 31 and 31b will be partially replaced by services 135 and 135a (see below), which will be rerouted to serve Upperthorpe.

There will no longer be a bus service on Carr Road and direct links between Upperthorpe and South Road, Walkley will be lost.

35 (Sheffield - Fox Hill - Grenoside - Meadowhall)

This service will no longer run. Alternative journeys are provided by services 32 (see above), 135 and 135a (see below).

35a Stagecoach/Powells (Chapeltown - Thorncliffe Industrial estate)

Change of operator (Powells) following award of tender with changes to timetable and route because little used journeys will no longer be operating.

36 First (Sheffield - Grimesthorpe - Meadowhall)

This service will no longer run during the evening on Mondays to Saturdays or on Sundays between Sheffield and Meadowhall. It is proposed that service 38 (see below) will be rerouted to serve Margate Drive.

38 (Hillsborough - Shirecliffe - Firth Park - Meadowhall)

This service will no longer run and will be replaced by service 18 (see above), which will be extended to run beyond Meadowhall to Hillsborough.

38a (Hillsborough - Shirecliffe - Firth Park - Meadowhall)

This service will no longer run and will be partially replaced by service 18. There will therefore no longer be a bus service along Herries Drive.

49 Stagecoach (Doncaster - Sprotbrough)

New service 49 will run between Doncaster and Sprotbrough, partially replacing service 219 (see below).

50 Stagecoach (Chesterfield - Eckington - Mosborough - Sheffield)

Evening and Sunday timetable changes with fewer journeys provided

52a First (Woodhouse - Sheffield - Hillsborough - Wisewood)

During the daytime on Mondays to Saturdays two buses per hour will be rerouted to serve Loxley via Ben Lane, partially replacing services 31 and 31b (see above). SYPTE say they will fund additional journeys in the evenings to Wisewood and Loxley.

56 First (Wybourn – Sheffield – Herdings)

The route will be revised to run from Sheffield city centre to Nether Edge instead of Herdings, partially replacing services 3 and 3a.Daytime frequency is reduced to 15 minutes from 12 minutes. The single fare will be reduced from £3 to £2 from city centre to Nether Edge.

57 Stagecoach/First (Sheffield - Oughtibridge - Stocksbridge)

Change of operator (First) for tendered evenings and Sunday journeys.Service 57a on Sundays will operate as standard route 57 between Hillsborough and Oughtibridge serving Worrall in each direction.Stagecoach will still operate the majority of the service.

57a TM Travel/First (Hillsborough - Oughtibridge - Worrall - Hillsborough)

This service will no longer run and is wholly replaced by buses on standard route 57 between Hillsborough and Oughtibridge on Sundays via Wadsley and Worrall in both directions.

58 Stagecoach (Hillsborough - Wadsley Park - Wharncliffe Side)

New service following award of tender replacing service 268.Buses will operate every two hours between Hillsborough and Wharncliffe Side.

61 TM Travel/Powells (Hillsborough - Loxley - Bradfield - Stannington - Hillsborough)

Change of operator (Powells) following award of tender.Route will be revised to run on Hallowmoor Road and Loxley Road instead of Ben Lane partially replacing services 31 and 31b which will no longer run.

62 TM Travel/Powells (Hillsborough - Stannington - Bradfield - Loxley - Hillsborough)

Change of operator (Powells) following award of tender.Route will be revised to run on Hallowmoor Road and Loxley Road instead of Ben Lane partially replacing services 31 and 31b which will no longer run.

71 Stagecoach (Sheffield - Mosborough - Norwood)

Some early morning, late evening and Sunday journeys will no longer run. Alternative journeys are available on service 50.

75 First (Shiregreen - Sheffield - Batemoor)

Improved frequency from every 12 to every 10 minutes.01/09/2019

76 First (Shiregreen - Sheffield - Low Edges)

Improved frequency from every 12 to every 10 minutes.One bus per hour Monday to Saturday daytimes will be rerouted along Greenhill Avenue and serve Chancet Wood as service 76a. (see below).

76a First (Shiregreen - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chancet Wood)

One journey per hour on service 76 will divert to Chancet Wood and will be renumbered as new service 76a.Service 76a will operate Monday to Saturday daytimes on Greenhill Avenue and Abbey Brook Drive to serve Chancet Wood partially replacing service 19 which will no longer run (see above).

83, 83a, 83b First/Stagecoach (Ecclesfield - Sheffield - Bents Green (83) / Fulwood (83a)The frequency of the timetables will be increased to every 20 minutes.

87b First (Doncaster - Hatfield - Moorends)

New service 87b is a route variant of current service 87/87a between Doncaster, Thorne and Moorends.Buses will run as current service 87 to Hatfield then divert hourly via Hatfield Woodhouse and continue to Thorne and Moorends partially replacing services 8 and 8a which will no longer run (see above). Broadwater Drive will no longer be served.

92, 92a (Barnsley - Cawthorne)

These services will no longer run and will be replaced by services 94 and 94a (see below).

93, 93a, 95, 95a Stagecoach (Barnsley - Darton - Kexborough/Mapplewell/Bloomhouse Green)Journeys introduced and some altered to facilitate school journeys and aid punctuality.

95 First (Sheffield - Walkley)

Service 95 will be extended to run beyond Sheffield to Meadowhall, partially replacing services 3 and 3a (see above).

97 First (Hillsborough - Southey Green - Sheffield - Totley)

During the daytime on Mondays to Saturdays buses will run every 30 minutes instead of every 20 minutes.

98 First (Hillsborough - Southey Green - Sheffield - Totley Brook)

During the daytime on Mondays to Saturdays buses will run every 30 minutes instead of every 20 minutes.

120 First (Fulwood - Sheffield - Halfway)Timetable frequency increased following end of Summer frequency reduction.

135 First (Sheffield - Grenoside - Chapeltown - Rotherham)

Service 135 partially replaces service 31b which will no longer run (see above).Buses between Sheffield Interchange and Hillsborough will run via Flat Street instead of Arundel Gate and will run via Upperthorpe Road, Daniel Hill, Fox Road, Burgoyne Road, Whitehouse Road, Walkley Road, Burnaby Crescent and Langsett Crescent instead of Langsett Road.The route between Hillsborough and Rotherham is unchanged.

135a TM Travel/First (Sheffield - Grenoside - Chapeltown - Rotherham)

Change of operator (First) following award of tender.Service 135a partially replaces service 31b which will no longer run (see above).Buses between Sheffield Interchange and Hillsborough will run via Flat Street instead of Arundel Gate and will run via Upperthorpe Road, Daniel Hill, Fox Road, Burgoyne Road, Whitehouse Road, Walkley Road, Burnaby Crescent and Langsett Crescent instead of Langsett Road.The route between Hillsborough and Rotherham is unchanged.Evening service will operate between Sheffield and Grenoside and between Rotherham and Chapeltown. Sunday service will operate between Grenoside and Hillsborough.

136 Stagecoach/First (Rotherham - Thorpe Hesley - Hoyland)

Change of operator on some journeys following award of tender for evening journeys. There will be some minor changes to the timetable.

181 First (Dore - Sheffield University)

Revised tender and route change to serve Ringinglow partially replacing those journeys on service 4 which will no longer run.Buses will run from Dore via Long Lane to Ringinglow then via Ringinglow Road and Knowle Lane to Ecclesall Road and as existing route to University and Sheffield.

201 Stagecoach/Powells (Stocksbridge - Chapeltown)

Change of operator (Powells) following award of tender.

219 Stagecoach (Barnsley - Gt Houghton - Goldthorpe - Doncaster)

There will be changes to the route and timetable. Most journeys on service 219 will no longer run to the Crabtree Drive turning circle at Great Houghton but will run direct via Thurnscoe Lane to Doncaster via both Thurnscoe East and West, Goldthorpe and Sprotbrough main road.

The 219 combined service with 219a will run every 30 minutes between Barnsley and Goldthorpe and hourly beyond to Doncaster.

219a Stagecoach (Barnsley - Gt Houghton - Goldthorpe - Doncaster)

Service 219a will run between Barnsley and Goldthorpe as now and will still serve the Crabtree Drive turning circle at Great Houghton. The combined service 219a and 219 will run every 30 minutes between Barnsley and Goldthorpe and hourly beyond to Doncaster.

220 Stagecoach (Doncaster - Mexborough - Cortonwood)

There will be changes to the times and the service will no longer run into Swinton Interchange.

257 South Pennine CT (Holmfirth – Fox Valley)

Will now operate Mondays and Saturdays with additional journeys and a revised timetable, but will no longer operate Tuesdays and Fridays.

268 SCT/Stagecoach (Hillsborough - Wadsley Park - Wharncliffe Side)

Service 268 will no longer operate and will be replaced by new service 58 provided by Stagecoach (see above).

286/287 South Pennine CT (Penistone - Huddersfield)

Service will be withdrawn

353 South Pennine CT (Holmfirth – Cawthorne - Barnsley)

This service will now run daily Monday to Friday with timetable changes.

409 Arriva/First (Doncaster - Askern - Norton)

Change of operator (First) on some journeys following award of tender,

412 First (Doncaster - Askern - Carcroft)

Change of operator following award of tender.

M17 Hulleys (Dore - Bradway - Greenhill - Jordanthorpe)

Route change to serve Low Edges Road and Gervaise Road instead of Greenhill Parkway.

M57 South Pennine CT (Stocksbridge – Deepcar – Fox Valley)

New service on Mondays only providing a link to shopping at Fox Valley and connections to and from Holmfirth

M92 SCT/Stagecoach (Harley - Grenoside - Foxhill)

Change of operator (Stagecoach) following award of tender.Route is amended to run direct along Penistone Road and Norfolk Hill at Grenoside instead of Salt Box Lane and Blacksmith Lane and at Foxhill is extended via Foxhill Road to Hillsborough Interchange partially replacing service 35, which will no longer run.Timetable to reduced to every 2 hours in order to retain within approved tender criteria cost per passenger thresholds.

PSS Powells Bus (Rotherham - Parkgate Shopping Centre)

This service will finish earlier at 1.30pm.

X6 Stagecoach (Sheffield - Waverley - Bramley - Doncaster Sheffield Airport)

Revised route and timetable plus additional bus stops added with Hail and Ride on Whittle Way and Brunel Way.

X7 Powells Bus (Maltby - Wickersley - Sheffield )

The daytime service will be reduced to run at weekday AM and PM peak times only.

These are the services set to change from September 2:

94, 94a Globe Coaches and Stagecoach (Barnsley - Cawthorne)

Service 94 will be extended to run beyond Higham to Cawthorne, partially replacing services 92 and 92a.