Leppings Lane re-opens following clean-up operation to remove debris from River Don
Leppings Lane, in Hillsborough, has re-opened following a clean-up operation to remove debris from the River Don following last week’s floods.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:09 pm
The road has been closed since before rush hour this morning, leading to severe traffic congestion and bus diversions in and around Hillsborough.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield council issues weather warning with heavy rain expected to batter city this evening
Sheffield Council said action to remove debris, including an uprooted tree, from the River Don was necessary because of heavy rain expected today.
After being closed for over six hours, Leppings Lane has now re-opened.
Travel South Yorkshire tweeted: “Leppings Lane has now reopened, and buses are back to their normal routes.”