Leppings Lane re-opens following clean-up operation to remove debris from River Don

Traffic was at a standstill in Hillsborough, Sheffield, earlier

The road has been closed since before rush hour this morning, leading to severe traffic congestion and bus diversions in and around Hillsborough.

Sheffield Council said action to remove debris, including an uprooted tree, from the River Don was necessary because of heavy rain expected today.

After being closed for over six hours, Leppings Lane has now re-opened.

