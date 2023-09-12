Leighton Road crash Sheffield: Driver taken to hospital after car ends up on side in Gleadless incident
Driver taken to hospital after car ends up on its side in crash on Sheffield estate
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver was taken to hospital last night after police and paramedics were called out to a crash which left a car on its side on a Sheffield estate.
Police closed the road while emergency services worked on the scene on Leighton Road, near Gleadless, close to its junction with Fleury Road, and officers say their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at 8.50pm last night (Monday, September 11) to reports of a road traffic collision on Leighton Road, Sheffield, where a vehicle was reportedly on its side.
"We attended the scene along with ambulance and fire crews, and the driver was taken to hospital. He suffered minor injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or life altering."
A statement from Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: "We received an emergency call at 8.55pm on Monday night to report a collision involving one vehicle on its side on Leighton Road, Gleadless, Sheffield. An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital."