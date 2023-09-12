Driver taken to hospital after car ends up on its side in crash on Sheffield estate

A driver was taken to hospital last night after police and paramedics were called out to a crash which left a car on its side on a Sheffield estate.

Police closed the road while emergency services worked on the scene on Leighton Road, near Gleadless, close to its junction with Fleury Road, and officers say their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at 8.50pm last night (Monday, September 11) to reports of a road traffic collision on Leighton Road, Sheffield, where a vehicle was reportedly on its side.

"We attended the scene along with ambulance and fire crews, and the driver was taken to hospital. He suffered minor injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or life altering."