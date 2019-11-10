The latest information on which Supertram services remain affected by flooding
Supertram services in Sheffield and Rotherham continue to be affected by the recent flooding, with some routes cancelled and others delayed.
All services on the Tram Train are currently suspended until further notice and the yellow route is unable to serve Meadowhall Interchange.
At Valley Centertainment and Carbrook tram stops, trams will run in both directions from the same platform (Meadowhall bound platform).
As a result of this, trams may experience a wait at Arena / Olympic Legacy Park tram stop of around 10 minutes before continuing to Meadowhall South / Tinsley.
Supertram say they are sorry for any inconvenience caused but say tram tickets will be accepted on First and Stagecoach bus services in the affected area.
Further updates will follow on Twitter throughout the weekend, they added.