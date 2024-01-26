Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighers have been sent out to deal with a major blaze on a South Yorkshire industrial estate.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they have been sent out to deal with an incident near Kiveton, Rotherham.

They said in a statement: "We currently have four fire engines and one turntable ladder in attendance at a large fire involving industrial waste at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate. "Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident."

Last year an industrial waste fire in Kiveton Park sent smoke into the air for nearly four months, with residents raising concerns about the health impact of the smoke.

It is not known whether today's incident is related.