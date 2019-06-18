Is this Sheffield's most expensive car park? Driver fumes at 'extortionate' NCP parking

A Sheffield resident took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to complain of the prices at the NCP Arundel Gate Car Park.

She tweeted: “These prices for Sheffield City Centre parking are extortionate @HelloNCP I'd expect these prices in Manchester but not here. I've just paid half this to park in Leeds City centre #ridiculous.”

NCP car park (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In the picture, an hour of parking costs £4.30, two hours at £7.30 and three hours at £10.30.

The price then bumps up to £13.30 for four hours of parking, £17.30 for five hours and £22.30 for 24 hours.

According to the NCP website, this is their most expensive car park in Sheffield city centre.

The Wellington Street car park costs 70p to park for an hour, £2.50 for an hour at Furnival Gate and 50p at Blonk Street.

Arundel Gate.

However, it costs £15.30 to park for six hours at Hartshead Square and Campo Lane.

At the Sheffield City Council run Fitzwilliam Street car park, it costs an hourly rate of £1.30 and £5 for up to six hours at the Carver Lane car park.

Sheffield City Council increased car parking prices in April this year, with parking permits also increased for the first time in seven years.

The council said that parking in the city centre ‘remains cheaper or comparable to every other core city across the UK’, including Leeds, Nottingham and Birmingham.

Councillor Lewis Dagnall, cabinet member for environment and street scene at Sheffield City Council, said:

“This report sets out clearly how we will manage traffic and parking across the city. I’m particularly pleased we are showing our support for those who drive low emission vehicles as well as acknowledging the work our city’s carers do by making their permits free as well.

“Even with increases, our parking is still reasonably-priced and much cheaper than many other core cities.”

What are the new parking prices?

Parking will increase from £1 for the first half hour to £1.30 from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8.30pm, or £2 for up to four hours or on Sundays (up from £1 per day) in Central Zone 1.

Parking in central zone 2 will increase from £1 per hour to £1.30 per hour from 8am to 8.30pm Mondays to Saturdays; £2 from 4,30pm to 8.30pm and £2 for Sunday parking.

Parking in central zone three will now be £1.30 per hour or £6.50 for all day parking, or £2 from 4,30pm to 8.30pm and £2 for Sunday parking.

Off-street parking rates will also increase by 30p per hour; short-stay all-day tariffs will increase to £5 a day and long-stay tariffs to £6.50 per day.

Permit prices, last reviewed when the scheme was introduced TEN years ago, will increase by 30 per cent, with exceptions for green permits and residential carers permits. A standard first residential permit will now cost £46.80