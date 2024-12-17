Residents in a Sheffield neighbourhood say they want action to stop their streets becoming a rat run “before someone inevitably gets hurt.”

Homeowners say the the roads lined with terraced houses in Hunters Bar have become a “nightmare” of daily gridlock at school times, speeding, hazardous parking and road rage.

Residents on Hunter House Road, Hunters Bar, Sheffield, says their streets have become "rat runs" plagued with speeding, hazardous parking, road rage and gridlock. | Dean Atkins

Pinner Road, Hunter House Road, Hunter Hill Road and Roach Road, to name but a few, are now perpetually lined with parked cars from residents, shoppers visiting Sharrow Vale Road and parents doing school runs.

Cars and vans driving from opposite ends of streets routinely end up in “stand-offs” where neither can maneuver around the other, until one is forced to reverse for perilous distances.

“It turns aggressive very often,” said one residents, Di Chilvers. “If a driver refuses to reverse or thinks they have right of way they get angry quickly.

“And God help you if you’re a woman driving alone - van drivers shout all sorts of abuse at you.”

Residents say the number of cars lining the streets of Hunters Bar often leads to cars, taxis and vans in "stand-offs" where they cannot maneuver around one another, until one has to reverse perilous distances to get out. | Dean Atkins

Now, after years of writing to councillors and at least two petitions, a group of homeowners say they want the council to take action.

They are calling for the local authority to make the “basic changes” they say will bring an end to two decades of issues and potentially save lives.

It includes making Hunter House Road a one-way street and creating road bumps to put an end to speeders breaking the 20mph limit.

The group also claim they “never” see traffic wardens in the area to tackle the amount of double-yellow line parking.

The streets of Hunters Bar are perpetually lined with parked cars from residents, shoppers visiting Sharrow Vale Road and parents doing school runs. | Dean Atkins

Ms Chilvers says she has lived in the area for 24 years and has been calling for changes almost the entire time.

“I’ve lost count of the number of times my neighbours and I have written asking for a one-way street. I’ve lost count of the number of different councilors we’ve had in that time, too.”

One dad, James Smith, said: “I worry about sending my child out to walk to school. It’s complete gridlock out here at school times and you don’t know what drivers might do.”

Another resident, Ellie Davies, told The Star: “My fear is I might run someone over. There are so many cars parked up and people who step out into the road between cars or from behind a van are practically invisible.

“Something has to be done before someone inevitably gets hurt.”

Other concerns include the pollution caused by idling engines at drop-off and pick-up times by gridlocked traffic.

Sheffield City Council was contacted for a comment.

In a joint statement with ward councillors Malieki Haybe and Angela Argenzio, councillor Brian Holmshaw said: “Broomhill and Sharrow Vale councillors have taken forward local concerns about speeding and reported breaches of parking regulations to council officers many times. We have also reported numerous examples of inconsiderate and dangerous parking to police.

“It was dismaying to hear that Operation ParkSafe was being removed earlier this year and we have urged South Yorkshire Police to re-instate it. Transport officers tell us that there is little funding available for a residents parking scheme, but local Green councillors fail to see how without one many of these issues can be resolved.

“We ask that residents carry on reporting breaches and to please email us directly with your concerns so we can approach the Transport officers and police in the city once again on your behalf.

“A residents’ petition and residents’ questions to the Transport, Regeneration and Climate committee would be the best way to address this.”

Residents countered they presented a petition signed by residents from more than 100 addresses in 2022. Councillor Holmshaw said he believes this was presented to the wrong council committee.

The council is due to vote on the creation of a ‘task and change group’ this week to address parking across the city.

Councillor Holmshaw said, if successful, he would raise Hunters Bar parking as a “matter of urgency” and asked residents to email him on [email protected] with examples of issues from the area.