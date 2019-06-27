How people in Sheffield can see The Flying Scotsman as it passes through South Yorkshire this weekend

Crowds are set to gather on Saturday in the blistering heat to watch the famous Doncaster-built steam locomotive as it travels down the Midland Main Line.

It will then head into South Yorkshire by taking the ‘Old Road’ to Rotherham before continuing through Conisbrough to Doncaster.

The Flying Scotsman (GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

The train leaves London Ealing Broadway at around 6.30am before joining the East Coast Main Line and arriving in York in the early afternoon.

This means people in Sheffield have a good chance of watching the Flying Scotsman as it rattles through.

The section north from Beighton Junction to Rotherham Masborough on the North Midland Railway is referred to as the ‘Old Road’.

It has been freight-only since July 1954 and serves as a bypass line to keep goods trains away from the congested lines through central Sheffield.

The route goes from Beighton up to Woodhouse Mill and then Treeton, passing the outskirts of Brinsworth and Canklow and then on to Rotherham Masborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the operator running the journey, Railwaytouring.net, the historic engine will leave London Ealing Broadway at around 6:30am.

A spokesman said: “At Dudding Hill Junction we take the Brent curve and join the Midland Main Line at Cricklewood. We head north and stop at St Albans, Luton, Bedford and Kettering, to pick up further passengers.

"We leave the MML after Kettering and take the former Midland Railway Nottingham direct line. We pass through Corby Station, opened in 2009 to replace the original which was closed in 1966.

“We climb to the famous Harringworth Viaduct, the longest masonry viaduct in Britain. From the end of the viaduct there is a long, stiff climb up to Wing Tunnel and then it is downhill to Manton Junction, and through Rutland’s county town of Oakham.

“Our last stop to pick up passengers is at Melton Mowbray. We continue to Syston Junction and take the sharp right curve to join the MML from Leicester.

“We pass through Loughborough and join the Erewash Valley Line at Trent Junction. After Chesterfield we take the ‘Old Road’ to Rotherham and continue through Conisbrough to Doncaster.