How bus and tram timetables will change in Sheffield over the Easter weekend

Transport bosses have announced changes to bus and tram services in Sheffield over the Easter weekend.

Travel South Yorkshire said a Saturday service will operate on buses around the city on Good Friday (April 19) as well as Stagecoach Supertram and tram-train services.

Buses in Sheffield will operate to different timetables over the Easter weekend.

On Saturday, April 20 a normal Saturday timetable will be in operation on all bus, tram and tram-train services.

Easter Sunday (April 21) a normal Sunday timetable will also operate and services will run to the same schedule on Easter Monday (April 22).

Travel South Yorkshire said the usual 9.30am restriction for pensioners to be able to use their pass does not apply on bank holiday and can be used at any time on any bus or tram.

For more information visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com