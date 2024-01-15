Disruption to buses and trams after incident on the roads

A crash near Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, caused disruption to the city's buses and trams this afternoon

Both buses and trams were affected by the incident, which was described as both an 'RTC' (road traffic collision) and an 'incident' by transport operators this afternoon.

It forced buses to divert and meant trams were unable to serve part of the network, which exacerbated problems reported else where by tram operators due to a tram fault

Stagecoach said in a statement regarding its bus routes: "Due to a non-bus RTC around Leppings Lane, our service 57s will be diverting via Dykes Hall Road and Worrall in both directions. This will be until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause."

They also reported disruption on the number 2 route because of the crash.

They have now stated that the road is finally cleared, and that the buses can return to their normal route Meanwhile, Stagecoach Supertram said in a statement earlier: "Due to a tram fault, the TramTrain is currently suspended between Cathedral and Parkgate. This is also affecting the Yellow Route which is running between Hillsborough and Arena only, due to an incident at Leppings Lane."