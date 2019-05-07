Here is the full route for the Sheffield United open top bus parade
Sheffield United will be celebrating their promotion to the Premier League with an open top bus promotion parade from Bramall Lane to the town hall on Tuesday 7 May.
The celebrations, which will see thousands of Blades fans take to the streets to watch the bus make its way through town, will mean that lots of roads will be closed in the city centre throughout the event. There will also be a rolling closures as the bus travels along certain roads at walking pace to greet fans. The open top bus, which will take the team's players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, will leave Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm. Here is the full proposed route that the bus will take on the night:
1. Cherry Street
Setting off at 5.30pm, the bus will begin the tour by leaving from Cherry Street.