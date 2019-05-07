Here is the full route for the Sheffield United open top bus parade

The celebrations, which will see thousands of Blades fans take to the streets to watch the bus make its way through town, will mean that lots of roads will be closed in the city centre throughout the event. There will also be a rolling closures as the bus travels along certain roads at walking pace to greet fans. The open top bus, which will take the team's players and coaching staff through the streets of Sheffield, will leave Bramall Lane at 5.30pm, to arrive at the Sheffield Town Hall for around 6.30pm. Here is the full proposed route that the bus will take on the night:

1. Cherry Street Setting off at 5.30pm, the bus will begin the tour by leaving from Cherry Street. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Bramall Lane The open top parade will then make its way down Bramall Lane towards the city centre. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. St. Mary's Gate Roundabout The bus will then cross St Mary's Gate roundabout heading north. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Eyre Street The parade will travel at walking pace down Eyre Street where fans can watch the players make their way towards the town hall. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more