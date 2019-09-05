Speed cameras

Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

This is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 08:20

They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. Rivelin Valley Road

Rivelin Valley

Photo: Google

2. Low Road

Oughtibridge

Photo: Google

3. Chapeltown Road

Oughtibridge

Photo: Google

4. Ecclesfield Road

Chapeltown

Photo: Google

