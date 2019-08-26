Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

NewsTraffic and TravelSpeed cameras Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this weekThis is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.By Lee PeaceMonday, 26 August, 2019, 14:44 They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.1. Mansfield RoadIntakePhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo2. Loxley RoadLoxleyPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo3. Sheffield ParkwaySheffield ParkwayPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo4. Chesterfield RoadWoodseatsPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 6