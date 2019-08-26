Speed cameras

Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

This is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 14:44

They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. Mansfield Road

Intake

2. Loxley Road

Loxley

3. Sheffield Parkway

Sheffield Parkway

4. Chesterfield Road

Woodseats

