Speed cameras

Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

This is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 13:06

​They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. A57 Mosborough Parkway

Photo: Google

2. A57 Sheffield Parkway

Photo: Google

3. Chesterfield Road

Woodseats

Photo: Google

4. A61 Meadowhead

Photo: Google

