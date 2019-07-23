Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

NewsTraffic and TravelSpeed cameras Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this weekThis is where the mobile speed cameras are located in Sheffield this week.By Lee PeaceTuesday, 23 July, 2019, 13:06 They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.1. A57 Mosborough ParkwayA57 Mosborough ParkwayPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo2. A57 Sheffield ParkwayA57 Sheffield ParkwayPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo3. Chesterfield RoadWoodseatsPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo4. A61 MeadowheadA61 MeadowheadPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4