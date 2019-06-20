Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

NewsTraffic and TravelSpeed cameras Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this weekThese are the mobile speed camera locations in Sheffield this week.By Lee PeaceThursday, 20 June, 2019, 21:39 They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras. 1. Mosborough ParkwayMosboroughPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo2. Sheffield ParkwaySheffield ParkwayPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo3. Chesterfield RoadWoodseatsPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo4. A61 MeadowheadA61 MeadowheadPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4