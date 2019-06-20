Speed cameras

Here is every mobile speed camera location in Sheffield this week

These are the mobile speed camera locations in Sheffield this week.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 21:39

They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.

1. Mosborough Parkway

Mosborough

2. Sheffield Parkway

Sheffield Parkway

3. Chesterfield Road

Woodseats

4. A61 Meadowhead

A61 Meadowhead

